Tyra Banks Ends Relationship From Boyfriend Erik Asla After Five Years

After five years together, Tyra Banks and her photographer boyfriend, Erik Asla, have called it quits, according to reports from Page Six.
In January 2016, the 43-year-old model and Asla welcomed their first child together via surrogate, a son named York Banks Asla. York joins Erik's daughters from a previous relationship.
Sources tell Page Six that he has moved out of their Los Angeles home but they are keeping it, "drama-free and they're co-parenting their young son."
Tyra announced their son’s arrival on her Instagram in January and captioned the snap of a baby beanie, “The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."
At the time of this posting, the "America’s Got Talent" host has not spoken out publicly about her split.
The couple is expected to still work together as Erik is "slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits of . . . the upcoming 'America's Next Top Model,'" the source continued.
We're glad to see the couple still working things out for their son!
-- Kevin Zelman