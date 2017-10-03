Tyra Banks Ends Relationship From Boyfriend Erik Asla After Five Years

After five years together, Tyra Banks and her photographer boyfriend, Erik Asla, have called it quits, according to reports from Page Six.

In January 2016, the 43-year-old model and Asla welcomed their first child together via surrogate, a son named York Banks Asla. York joins Erik's daughters from a previous relationship.

Sources tell Page Six that he has moved out of their Los Angeles home but they are keeping it, "drama-free and they're co-parenting their young son."