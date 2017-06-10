U2 Make Their First Headlining Appearance At Bonnaroo

The band has previously played the Glastonbury Festival, but their appearance on the Bonnaroo lineup this year was a huge get for the 16-year-old music festival.

Prior to their set, U2 guitarist The Edge received the Les Paul Spirit Award in a presentation from the Les Paul Foundation on the festival grounds. The Edge, whose name is David Evans, called Paul an inventor and innovator who pioneered advances in electric guitars and recording.

"I owe him a great debt of gratitude not only for the contributions he made to music, but in terms of his contributions to the technology," Evans said.

Hours before the band took to the stage, fans lined up to get a place close to the stage. Many held signs detailing the first time they had seen U2 play.