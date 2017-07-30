UK Channel To Air Documentary Featuring Controversial Recordings Of Princess Diana Talking About Her Marriage

A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using controversial videotapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family.

The recordings of Diana speaking to her public speaking coach, Peter Settelen, in the early 1990s included her description of how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she asked the monarch for advice about her failing marriage with Prince Charles.

"So I went to the top lady, sobbing. And I said 'What do I do? I'm coming to you, what do I do?' And she said 'I don't know what you should do,'" Diana said. "And that was it. And that was help."