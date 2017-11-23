Uma Thurman Blasts Harvey Weinstein In Thanksgiving Post: 'You Don't Deserve A Bullet'

Uma Thurman is finally speaking out against Harvey Weinstein after revealing to Access Hollywood earlier this year that she was waiting for her anger to subside before she spoke out against the embattled movie mogul.
Uma shared a statement on her Instagram account where she wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — except, Harvey Weinstein.
"Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet)," she wrote in a post on her Instagram on Thanksgiving Thursday. She ended her post by saying, "stay tuned."
Uma also opened up about her own #metoo experience. "I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… " Uma said in part.
Thurman, who worked with Weinstein on several films including the "Kill Bill" franchises and "Pulp Fiction," has been silent since talking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of "The Parisian Woman" last month.
At the time she told Access, "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."
Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct and is being investigated for alleged sexual assault in Los Angeles, New York and London.
Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.
