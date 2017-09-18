'This Is Us' Kiddo Lonnie Chavis Has An Emmy After-Party Dance-Off With 'Stranger Things' Kids

The dance floor just got turned way up at the Emmy Awards!

The kids of "This Is Us" and "Stranger Things" let it all out on the dance floor at the Netflix Emmy Award after-party at Neue House in Hollywood.

Lonnie Chavis, who plays little Randall on "This Is Us," posted the below video to Instagram of he, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp showing off their dance moves and singing along together!