'This Is Us' Kiddo Lonnie Chavis Has An Emmy After-Party Dance-Off With 'Stranger Things' Kids

The dance floor just got turned way up at the Emmy Awards!
The kids of "This Is Us" and "Stranger Things" let it all out on the dance floor at the Netflix Emmy Award after-party at Neue House in Hollywood.
Lonnie Chavis, who plays little Randall on "This Is Us," posted the below video to Instagram of he, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp showing off their dance moves and singing along together!
He captioned the adorable video, "Turnt"
Millie Bobby Brown was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama and the cast of "Stranger Things” was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Lonnie, 9, was supporting his cast, who were nominated against Millie & co. for Outstanding Drama Series as well.
Neither of them took home a trophy, but we want to give them one for their epic dance moves!
