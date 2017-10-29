'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Strause

"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley is a married man!
The actor married Chrishell
Stause on Saturday, Access Hollywood confirms.
Chrishell spoke to People about their big day.
(Getty Images)
"They don't make them any better than Justin and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley," she said. "The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever have imagined."
Chrishell wore a Monique Lhuillier gown down the aisle and Hartley wore a classic black tuxedo. The duo reportedly exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony, with dozens of A-list guests as witnesses.
Hartley's "This is Us" family, including cast mates Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Susan Watkins and Chris Sullivan, were also on hand to toast his big day!
Earlier this year, Chrishell dished about having Monique Lhuillier create her custom gown back in July on Instagram, sharing a note from the fashion house that reads: "Dear Chrishell, Please find enclosed a swatch of your gorgeous gown to help you coordinate accessories. Fittings will be just around the corner!"
"So exciting!" Chrishell captioned the shot.
Justin and Chrishell got engaged back in July, and she showed off a photo of her gorgeous ring on Twitter.
"You guys think I need sunscreen..? @justinhartley," she wrote.
Congrats to the happy couple!
-- Stephanie Swaim