Usher Sings Karaoke With Ludacris & Stevie Wonder At His 39th Birthday Party

Usher ushered in his 39th birthday in epic fashion -- with karaoke!

The "Yeah!" singer celebrated the milestone on Saturday at The Blind Dragon in West Hollywood with a star-studded bash, that included pals Stevie Wonder, Ludacris, Scooter Braun, Russell Simmons, Jermaine Dupri, Tyler Perry, Rev Run, Tony Gonzales, and LA Reid.

And what happens when you get that many music moguls in one room? Karaoke, baby!

Usher hit the mic alongside his pals for multiple songs and even showed off some of his smooth moves.