Vanessa Hudgens Gushes Over Boyfriend Austin Butler In Tons Of Instagram Posts

In case you were curious, Vanessa Hudgens loves her boyfriend Austin Butler. The couple always give us serious #couplegoals, but over the last couple months, Vanessa has been especially gushy over her boyfriend of 6 years. V-Hudg and Austin kicked off their romance in 2011 and have been packing-on-the-PDA ever since on red carpets and on their social media accounts. 

Check out some of the cutest Instagrams where Vanessa gushed about her hunky boyfriend: 

This week, all she could muster was "Ugh  😍😍 @austinbutler. He’s just so darn hot she seems lost for words! 

For his birthday, she shared this cut pic. "Happy birthday to the love of my lifeeeee. 🎉🔮👑🌹🎂🍰🥂🏆🎁🎉💝," Vanessa captioned this sweet birthday post.

Yes, the sunset is picture-perfect here, but Vanessa is probably talking about a different view…

"That view tho ❤"

Vanessa and Austin both have crazy schedules so sometimes they have to be apart from each other, which clearly Vanessa isn't a fan of.

"Missing this guy. #mam #longdistancesucks"

And just in time for Halloween, this epic throwback proves that Vanessa and Austin are the real deal!

#Throwback to Halloween with my handsome guy ❤💀😍"

Austin also gives praise to his girlfriend.

"Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way. -Pablo Neruda"

Here's to finding your own Austin or Vanessa this weekend!

-- Kevin Zelman

