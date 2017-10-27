Vanessa Hudgens Gushes Over Boyfriend Austin Butler In Tons Of Instagram Posts

In case you were curious, Vanessa Hudgens loves her boyfriend Austin Butler. The couple always give us serious #couplegoals, but over the last couple months, Vanessa has been especially gushy over her boyfriend of 6 years. V-Hudg and Austin kicked off their romance in 2011 and have been packing-on-the-PDA ever since on red carpets and on their social media accounts.
Check out some of the cutest Instagrams where Vanessa gushed about her hunky boyfriend:
This week, all she could muster was "Ugh 😍😍 @austinbutler. He’s just so darn hot she seems lost for words!
For his birthday, she shared this cut pic. "Happy birthday to the love of my lifeeeee. 🎉🔮👑🌹🎂🍰🥂🏆🎁🎉💝," Vanessa captioned this sweet birthday post.
Yes, the sunset is picture-perfect here, but Vanessa is probably talking about a different view…
"That view tho ❤"
Vanessa and Austin both have crazy schedules so sometimes they have to be apart from each other, which clearly Vanessa isn't a fan of.
"Missing this guy. #mam #longdistancesucks"
And just in time for Halloween, this epic throwback proves that Vanessa and Austin are the real deal!
#Throwback to Halloween with my handsome guy ❤💀😍"
Austin also gives praise to his girlfriend.
"Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way. -Pablo Neruda"
Here's to finding your own Austin or Vanessa this weekend!
-- Kevin Zelman