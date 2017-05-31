Vanessa Hudgens Joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' As Judge

Vanessa Hudgens is heading to "So You Think You Can Dance."

The "High School Musical" alum will be the show's third judge for the upcoming season, joining longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe and returning judge Mary Murphy, Fox announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Vanessa, who played Rizzo on Fox's "Grease Live!" last year, will make her debut on the "SYTYCD" season premiere on Monday, June 12.