Vanessa Hudgens Joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' As Judge

Vanessa Hudgens is heading to "So You Think You Can Dance."
The "High School Musical" alum will be the show's third judge for the upcoming season, joining longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe and returning judge Mary Murphy, Fox announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Vanessa, who played Rizzo on Fox's "Grease Live!" last year, will make her debut on the "SYTYCD" season premiere on Monday, June 12.
"I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE," Nigel said in a statement. "There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel."
the news was announced, Vanessa shared her enthusiasm on Twitter.
"So excited!!!" she tweeted.
Season 14 premieres June 12 at 8/7c on Fox.
-- Jolie Lash