Vanessa Hudgens Is Ready For A 'High School Musical' TV Series

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!

A "High School Musical" TV Series is in the works for Disney's streaming service and Vanessa Hudgens is so here for it!

"That's awesome! I grew up watching musicals. I love musicals. So I feel like the longer we can keep them alive, the better," she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

When she was asked if her beloved character, Gabriella Montez would be popping up throughout the show at all, V-Hudge played coy. 

"I dunno! I mean, we'll see. If they ask, who knows," she teased.

Disney's streaming service is also going to be home to a "Monsters, Inc." and a "Star Wars" inspired series too.

Fingers crossed for a Troy and Gabriella reunion!

