Venice Film Festival: Matt Damon-Starring 'Downsizing' Creates Jumbo-Sized Buzz

The movie has fun imagining what the miniaturized world would be like, as Damon goes to live in a luxury micro-city, a sort of retirement community for the tiny.

Then it takes a serious turn to ask whether science could be humanity's salvation, or whether stubbornly fallible human nature is likely to be our species' undoing.

Along the way, a movie that started in the familiar Payne territory of Omaha, Nebraska, takes viewers all the way to an underground bunker in a Norwegian fjord.

Many will find the journey unexpected, but reviewers in Venice were mostly happy to be swept along for the ride. The Guardian called the film a "spry, nuanced, winningly digressive movie," while the Hollywood Reporter said it was "captivating, funny" and "deeply humane."

Ultimately, the film rests on Payne's knack for depicting human relationships. Damon's Paul becomes friends with a louche European neighbor, played by Waltz, and develops feelings for Ngoc Lan, a former Vietnamese political prisoner working as a house cleaner.

Actress Hong Chau ("Treme," ''Inherent Vice") is already being talked of as a potential awards nominee for her performance as the spirited, complex character.

"This is a character that is normally in the background, that is low-status character in the culture, and not one that you typically see in the forefront of a story," she said.

"Downsizing" is the latest ordinary-Joe role for Damon, who exudes a likable everyman-under-duress quality whether he's action hero Jason Bourne or a stranded astronaut in "The Martian."