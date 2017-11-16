'A Very Kardashian Holiday' Is On The Way To Sleigh Your Holidays

The Kardashian family is prepping for the holidays and Kim has one thing on her mind – keeping her family members from copying her Christmas decorations.

Kim explains that last year Kourtney copied her decorations and this year Kim makes sure that mama Kris Jenner will not be getting the same Christmas ree as Kim & Co.

Kris and Kim's BFF Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban put on funky disguises to go toy shopping, Khloé and Kris have the ultimate bake off and the whole family comes together to feed the homeless. 

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals Gender Of Baby No. 3

"A Very Kardashian Holiday" airs Sunday, Nov. 26th at 9 PM ET on E!.

-- Kevin Zelman

