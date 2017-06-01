Viola Davis Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Her Mini-Me Daughter As Wonder Woman

The character has reportedly held a special place in Viola's heart for much of her life. Last August, she told People and Entertainment Weekly how the DC Comics icon inspired her as a young girl – especially when it came to standing up for herself.

"I grew up trading comic books. Wonder Woman was my hero, that was it for me," she said.

"I just thought to myself because I was bullied growing up, I said, 'If I could be Wonder Woman I could take care of all the bullies, and I could be cute doing it,' and so that's it," she added.

At the film's Hollywood premiere last month, star Gal Gadot told Access Hollywood that she's happy to set an example for her two daughters but explained why she hopes the adaptation can ultimately have a positive influence on all kids.