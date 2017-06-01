Viola Davis Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Her Mini-Me Daughter As Wonder Woman

Viola Davis' little girl is a superhero in the making!
On Thursday, the Oscar winner shared an adorable throwback photo of daughter Genesis in a Wonder Woman costume. The youngster is pictured giving the camera a fierce stare while showing off her best pose as the Amazonian princess.
"Genesis at 2 almost 3," Viola captioned on Instagram and Twitter of her now-6-year-old.
Viola added that she and her mini-me are ready to see "Wonder Woman" on the big screen for the first time, and has previously been vocal about her own excitement. On Wednesday, she told her Twitter followers that she can't wait to catch the upcoming blockbuster.
"Seeing #WonderWoman this weekend!!! Yup….I am!!! This is for the girls!!!" she wrote.
The character has reportedly held a special place in Viola's heart for much of her life. Last August, she told People and Entertainment Weekly how the DC Comics icon inspired her as a young girl – especially when it came to standing up for herself.
"I grew up trading comic books. Wonder Woman was my hero, that was it for me," she said.
"I just thought to myself because I was bullied growing up, I said, 'If I could be Wonder Woman I could take care of all the bullies, and I could be cute doing it,' and so that's it," she added.
At the film's Hollywood premiere last month, star Gal Gadot told Access Hollywood that she's happy to set an example for her two daughters but explained why she hopes the adaptation can ultimately have a positive influence on all kids.
"I also think it's great for boys have a strong female figure to look up to. Just like we had Superman and Batman," she said.
"I'm hoping we're starting a trend here," she smiled.
"Wonder Woman" hits theaters on Friday.
-- Erin Biglow