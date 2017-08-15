VMAs 2017: Pink To Be Honored With The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Pink's 17-year-old music career will be honored at the MTV Video Music Awards with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The Grammy-winning singer will receive the honor Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, MTV said Tuesday. She will also perform at the awards show.

The Vanguard award honors musicians who have had an impact on pop culture with their songs, fashion and music videos. Past winners include Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake.