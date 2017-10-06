This 'The Voice' Blind Audition Will Blow Your Mind — See This Sneak Peek Before Monday!

"The Voice" has already scored plenty of talented singers in Season 13, but one blind audition that is set to air on Monday, October 9, had all four coaches turn their chairs.

Access Hollywood scored an exclusive sneak peek of Jon Mero's blind audition performance of "Versace on the Floor," and it will definitely have fans excited for his debut next week. Mero, who hails from Atlanta, charmed the coaches with his sexy and soulful voice and smooth moves on the stage.

Jennifer Hudson couldn't contain her excitement as she gushed over Mero!

"Everything you say, you can tell you know that you are a star. And then, 'The Voice,' on top of it? That means you are holding all of the power and you commanded the room and you didn’t shy away. I love to see when people own their moment," the new coach said.

Miley hoped that pointing out that she and Mero were both wearing bedazzled jeans would score her his good favor. And Blake just seemed genuinely impressed with Nero's dance moves. But who did Mero pick to be his mentor? You'll just have to watch on Monday to find out!

Check out the full clip above for Jon Mero's incredible performance.

Watch "The Voice," Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.








