'The Walking Dead' Plans Crossover Event With 'Fear The Walking Dead'

"There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name," Kirkman told the crowd . It's been a burning question for many fans since "Fear of The Walking Dead" kicked off in summer of 2015 as a prequel to the hit AMC series.



"This is a huge event in the world of "The Walking Dead," he revealed about the crossover, which is expected to happen next year.

Kirkman didn't offer additional details, but it was enough to get fans talking on Twitter.

"The Walking Dead" will kick off Season 8 on Oct. 22 and "Fear the Walking Dead" will wrap Season 3 on Oct. 15