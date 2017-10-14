Watch Bruno Mars’ Emotional Performance At 'One Voice: Somos Live!' Telethon

Bruno Mars is doing his part to contribute to rush aid to people in need.
Bruno joined the star-studded lineup for 'One Voice: Somos Live!' on Saturday to benefit those in need after suffering from the recent natural disasters.
Performing from his 24K Magic World Tour, the Grammy winner took the stage with an intimate, Spanish rendition of his hit single, "Just The Way You Are."
The telethon's proceeds will benefit a half-dozen aid organizations, including the United Way, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, Save the Children and Unidos for Puerto Rico.
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have created Somos Una Voz as an alliance of artists working together to bring food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to victims of natural disasters across the globe.
Watch Bruno’s moving performance below.