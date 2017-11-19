Watch Eminem Deliver Epic 9-Minute Performance On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The real Slim Shady took to the stage on "Saturday Night Live" with an epic three-song medley.

Eminem served as "SNL's" musical guest on the Nov. 18 episode – treating fans to a nine-minute mash-up rather than performing two separate times.

The famed rapper opened with his latest hit "Walk on Water," which he recently debuted at MTV's European Music Awards. While the song's feature artist – Beyoncé – did not join Eminem on stage, his longtime collaborator Skylar Grey filled in.