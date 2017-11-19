Watch Eminem Deliver Epic 9-Minute Performance On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Eminem performs a Medley in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 (Getty Images)
The real Slim Shady took to the stage on "Saturday Night Live" with an epic three-song medley.
Eminem served as "SNL's" musical guest on the Nov. 18 episode – treating fans to a nine-minute mash-up rather than performing two separate times.
The famed rapper opened with his latest hit "Walk on Water," which he recently debuted at MTV's European Music Awards. While the song's feature artist – Beyoncé – did not join Eminem on stage, his longtime collaborator Skylar Grey filled in.
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London (Getty Images)
Following the full performance of "Walk on Water," Eminem segued into his 2000 track "Stan." The Detroit-native closed with one of his biggest hits, “Love The Way You Lie.” Originally featuring Rihanna, "Love The Way You Lie" held onto the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for seven weeks in 2010.
Rihanna and rapper Eminem perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Skylar continued to play the piano alongside the rapper, and filled in for Dido and Rihanna’s vocals on the tracks respectively. The 31-year-old artist co-wrote both "Walk on Water" and "Love the Way You Lie."
Eminem is rumored to be releasing his ninth studio album – "Revival" – in the near future. This would be his first record in four years since releasing "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" in 2013.
Watch Eminem’s full "SNL" performance below: