Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Goof Off Behind-The-Scenes Of Their Engagement Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clearly have the look of love — and it was completely obvious after their microphones were turned off following their BBC interview on Monday.

Following their first official interview as an engaged couple the duo was spotted in behind-the-scenes footage making faces at one another, smiling and laughing.

Prying minds of course would love to know what they were saying to one another, but alas we never will. But one thing is for sure — their chemistry is off the charts. In the short clip the goofy duo can't stop laughing as Harry makes a face and then Meghan mimics it with a more animated expression. This adorable exchange might even be sweeter than Harry waxing poetic in the formal interview about how his soon-to-be-bride fell into his life and he was completely taken aback by her beauty.