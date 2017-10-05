Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Stars Share Inspiring Messages For LGBTQ Youth

The queens of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" are coming together for a royally good cause.

In honor of Spirit Day, Todrick Hall, Sasha Velour, Bob the Drag Queen and more "Drag Race" stars show their support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people by sharing messages to combat bullying.

"Find the people that make you feel safe, valued and important, and cling on to them because this world is not easy and we need each other," Sasha Velour told GLAAD.