Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Stars Share Inspiring Messages For LGBTQ Youth

Sasha Velour (Getty Images)
The queens of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" are coming together for a royally good cause.
In honor of Spirit Day, Todrick Hall, Sasha Velour, Bob the Drag Queen and more "Drag Race" stars show their support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people by sharing messages to combat bullying.
"Find the people that make you feel safe, valued and important, and cling on to them because this world is not easy and we need each other," Sasha Velour told GLAAD.
Every October, millions of Americans join GLAAD by wearing purple on Spirit Day to take a stand against bullying and as a symbol of support for the LGBT community.
Eight out of 10 LGBT youth report being bullied, and GLAAD encourages allies to help raise awareness and take a stand for them.
Spirit Day is celebrated worldwide on Oct. 19.
Watch below for more inspiring messages from "RuPaul's Drag Race’s" biggest stars!
-- Oscar Gracey