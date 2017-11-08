Watch Taylor Swift’s Hilarious Reaction To Her 2017 CMA Awards Win

(Getty Images)
I’m sorry, the old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because she’s winning big at the CMA Awards!
The 27-year-old superstar took home Song of the Year for "Better Man" – a song she wrote for country music group Little Big Town.
While Taylor couldn’t make it to Nashville for the show, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took to Twitter to celebrate.
"In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs," she tweeted.
Tay also shared a video of herself looking visibly shocked as she heard the news – looking back at her friends and family in disbelief.
Little Big Town accepted the award on Taylor’s behalf, telling the crowd "We want to say thanks to Taylor Swift … Thank you for this beautiful song, loving songs and loving Nashville."
Looks like Taylor will always be a part of the country music family. Congrats, Tay!
-- Oscar Gracey