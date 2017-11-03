The Weeknd Gets A Puppy Following His Breakup From Selena Gomez

What breakup?
The Weeknd didn’t have to be alone for long following his recent breakup from Selena Gomez, because he just got himself a new dog! The "Starboy" singer shared a picture of a brand new puppy on his Instagram on Thursday and captioned it, “handsome devil.”
While that likely isn’t the pup’s name, we have to admit he’s pretty darn cute. The new dog appears to be some sort of Doberman Pinscher mix and is clearly a cuddly new addition for the hitmaker.
The new pup comes just days after The Weeknd and Selena parted ways after dating for nearly a year. She has also found a new companion — her ex, Justin Bieber. Sel and Justin have been spending tons of time together lately, and were recently spotted out at his hockey game and riding bikes in Los Angeles.
But despite Selena moving on so fast, The Weeknd can at least find solace knowing he is going to get some puppy love!
