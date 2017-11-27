The Weeknd Makes Break-Up With Selena Gomez Instagram Official

The Weeknd seems to have moved on from his relationship with Selena Gomez. The "Can't Feel My Face" singer has unfollowed Sel on Instagram.

But, Sel was the first to make the break-up Insta official when she deleted all of her photos of the "Starboy" singer on her Instagram account as early as two weeks ago.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been rumored to be patching things up with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, 21. The supermodel is still following her ex-boyfriend on Instagram, although the singer has yet to follow Bella back. Bella and The Weeknd started dating in 2015 and broke up nearly a year later.