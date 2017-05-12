Will Ferrell Delivers USC Commencement Address, Receives Honorary Doctorate

No matter, by his senior year Ferrell was beginning to realize his true calling.

Several times, he recalled, he'd interrupt friends' classes by playing pranks on their professors.

One of the professors, the late, heralded Ronald Gosseman, editor of "The Norton Anthology of American Literature," was delivering a lecture when Ferrell showed up dressed as a janitor, insisting he'd been sent to clean up someone's vomit.

When he learned whose class he'd disrupted he was certain he'd be ordered to never do it again. Instead, Gosseman invited him back, earning Ferrell a classroom ovation when he arrived with a noisy power drill.

"Moments like these made me believe that maybe I was funny to whole groups of people," he said.

He would go on to star in such films as "Get Hard," ''Elf," ''Old School," ''Blades of Glory" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."

He was nominated for Golden Globes for his roles in "The Producers" and "Stranger Than Fiction" and Emmys for his work as a producer on television's "Drunk History." He received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2011.

But none of it came quickly or easily, Ferrell told the graduates, reminding them that critics called him the most annoying new cast member when he joined "Saturday Night Live" in 1995.

In a rare moment of seriousness he exhorted his audience not to be afraid to pursue their dreams, adding everybody at some point is certain they'll fail.

But in his case he said, "My fear of failure never approached my fear of what if. What if I'd never tried."