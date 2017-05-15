'Will & Grace' Drops First Revival Trailer – Watch The Epic Musical Reunion!

Home at last. The "Will & Grace" family is back together, with a little help from the power of music.

On Monday, NBC released its first trailer for the beloved sitcom's anticipated revival, in which Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes use nostalgia and their theater chops to help convince fellow co-star Debra Messing to come on board.

The five-minute clip opens with Debra and Eric leaving a meeting at the NBC offices, where Debra confesses that she's skeptical about joining the gang on the small screen again.