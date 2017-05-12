'Will & Grace' Trailer To Debut On Monday

Need a reason to look forward to the start of the work week? How about the "Will & Grace" trailer?

Sean Hayes posted a video on his Twitter page confirming the "Will & Grace" trailer will drop on Monday, May 15.

The video shows NBC's fab four – Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) – smiling as they prepare for a take. At the end of the clip, a graphic says, "Will & Grace Trailer Release – This Monday."

The slate in front of the cast though, has us scratching our heads. It reads, "Will & Grace Musical." While the cast reunited late last year for an election-themed musical number in LA, and a scene, it appears the stars are wearing different clothes in the clip Sean just posted.

Debra posted the same video on Twitter with the caption, "Oh honey, we're back."

-- Jolie Lash

