'Will & Grace' Trailer To Debut On Monday

Need a reason to look forward to the start of the work week? How about the "Will & Grace" trailer?



Sean Hayes posted a video on his Twitter page confirming the "Will & Grace" trailer will drop on Monday, May 15.

The video shows NBC's fab four – Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) – smiling as they prepare for a take. At the end of the clip, a graphic says, "Will & Grace Trailer Release – This Monday."