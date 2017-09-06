Will Smith Posts a Behind-The-Scenes Snap From 'Aladdin' Set

The genie is in the house!
Will Smith posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of his upcoming live-action remake of "Aladdin," and it looks like the whole crew is having a blast together already.
Will and his fellow cast members Mena Maassoud, Naomi Scoot and Marwarn Kenzari were all smiles as they posed in front of a massive set.
"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go," Smith captioned the pic.
The House of Mouse announced they were remaking the classic animated film about a young man named Aladdin who gets three wishes from a genie in a bottle and ends up falling in love with the stunning Princess Jasmine.
Guy Richie is directing the film.