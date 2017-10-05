'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Has Strong Words For Cam Newton

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins was not too happy about Cam Newton's remarks toward a female reporter, and she wants him to "get used to change."
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton was answering questions from the press following their game on Wednesday when he was asked about his teammate's "routes" on the field by reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. Cam began to smile and chuckle in response to her question and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes."
Jourdan took to Twitter to state her opinion on Cam's response, which quickly got a lot of people talking! Jourdan tweeted out, "I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job."
Patty Jenkins made sure to show her support for Rodrigue. In an interview with TMZ, Patty said, "I think it's a changing world. It takes people time to get used to the fact that so many things like that have changed."
Cam’s comments didn’t go over lightly with many of his sponsors, either. Yogurt company Dannon announced Thursday that they were parting ways with the 28-year-old quarterback as a spokesperson for the brand.
Access Hollywood obtained the following statement from Dannon:
"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."
At the time of this posting, Cam has not made a statement on his social media accounts about the situation.
-- Kevin Zelman