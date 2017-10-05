'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Has Strong Words For Cam Newton

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins was not too happy about Cam Newton's remarks toward a female reporter, and she wants him to "get used to change."

Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton was answering questions from the press following their game on Wednesday when he was asked about his teammate's "routes" on the field by reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. Cam began to smile and chuckle in response to her question and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Jourdan took to Twitter to state her opinion on Cam's response, which quickly got a lot of people talking! Jourdan tweeted out, "I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job."