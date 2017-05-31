'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Talks Support From TV 'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter

Patty Jenkins has more than the weight of the DC Universe on her shoulders. Not only is she bringing the iconic Wonder Woman character to the big screen for the first time, she's the first woman to helm a major superhero film and one of very few in Hollywood history entrusted with a big-budget action feature.

She could almost use a hand from Wonder Woman to gracefully handle those demands. So Jenkins called Lynda Carter.

"She has been like a sister to us on this journey," Jenkins said of the actress who famously played Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s. "I wanted her to know: Lynda, we're not the next generation doing their version of Wonder Woman. We were born of your Wonder Woman and it is a line, it's a chain. We are a continuation of a vision and a dream of a great character."