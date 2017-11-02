'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Sounds Off On Brett Ratner Allegations: 'I Am Very Distressed'

She says she has never witnessed nor been aware of any of the actions being alleged against Ratner. She also said she stands with all the men and women who have been coming forward about their experiences with sexual harassment.

Jenkins presented an award to Ratner Saturday in Los Angeles at the Jewish National Fund dinner where she praised him for helping people.

Ratner's production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped produce "Wonder Woman" as a part of its co-financing deal with Warner Bros. "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot was originally set to present the award to Ratner but pulled out at the last minute.