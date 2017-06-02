'Wonder Woman' Review: Her Time Has Come

For the past few months, a lot of ink (print and virtual) has been spent on how much Warner Bros. studios has riding on "Wonder Woman," because it's the first female superhero movie ever; because it cost more than $150 million; because it's directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins); because the last three DCEU comic book movies ("Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman" and "Suicide Squad") paled in comparison to what the folks across the street at Disney were doing with the Marvel movies.



So, let's cut to the chase and re-direct that ink to where it really should be going, which is whether or not "Wonder Woman" is actually any good. And the answer to that is yes, it most definitely is.

In fact, it's great, and for many reasons. It has the perfect blend of action, heart and humor. Gal Gadot, who stole the show last year when she had her coming out party as Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman," crushes it in her first-of-many stand-alone films, and she has amazing chemistry with her charming co-star Chris Pine (who plays Steve Trevor, the World War I pilot who introduces her to the 20th century).