'Wonder Woman' Tops The Box Office For Second Week

"Wonder Woman" wrapped up Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.

Universal's "The Mummy" looked its age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

That couldn't compete with Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.