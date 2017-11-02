You Won't Believe What Gabrielle Union's Nickname Is For Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union opened up to Andy Cohen during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday about her sex life and her funny nickname for her NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade.
The 45-year-old actress told Andy that her nickname for her husband is “Poopy,” but it isn’t for the reason you think. Gabrielle showed Andy how she says it in a high-pitched voice and explained that it’s a term of endearment.
During a power round of Wade a Minute, The “Being Mary Jane” star also revealed that during the NBA season her time with her man between the sheets gets a little difficult. “Off-season is an active time. During the season, you have to space that out between games,” she joked.
The stunning star also described her marriage to Dwyane as "yummy, mysterious and honest,” and dished that the NBA hunk was the first to say I love you.
Gabrielle and Dwyane got married in 2014, almost one year after they got engaged. The happy couple regularly gush about one another on Instagram, so it is no surprise that their marriage is something special. This is the second marriage for Gabrielle and Dwyane. Dwyane was previously married to his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches. They have two sons together, Zaire and Zion. Dwyane also has a son, Xavier, with friend Si Aja Metoyer. Gabrielle was previously married to NFL player Chris Howard for five years.
Looks like Dwyane and Gabrielle both found their perfect match!
-- Kevin Zelman