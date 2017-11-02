You Won't Believe What Gabrielle Union's Nickname Is For Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union opened up to Andy Cohen during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday about her sex life and her funny nickname for her NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade.

The 45-year-old actress told Andy that her nickname for her husband is “Poopy,” but it isn’t for the reason you think. Gabrielle showed Andy how she says it in a high-pitched voice and explained that it’s a term of endearment.

During a power round of Wade a Minute, The “Being Mary Jane” star also revealed that during the NBA season her time with her man between the sheets gets a little difficult. “Off-season is an active time. During the season, you have to space that out between games,” she joked.