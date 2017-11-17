Zac Efron Gives 'High School Musical' Feels With Sneak Peek At 'The Greatest Showman'

Zac Efron has come a long way since his Disney Channel days, but he is giving fans major "High School Musical" nostalgia with his latest role!
The 30-year-old heartthrob posted incredible rehearsal footage from "The Greatest Showman" on his Facebook page Thursday — proving he still has his musical chops.
"'Ladies and Gents this is the moment you've waited for…' We danced our hearts out,” Zac captioned the video.
The film is Zac's first musical role since starring in "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" over 9 years ago. Zac also showed off his singing and dancing skills in the 2007 film "Hairspray."
Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zendaya star alongside Zac in "The Greatest Showman." Check out the captivating trailer below!
"The Greatest Showman" will be released in theaters on Dec. 20.
-- Kevin Zelman