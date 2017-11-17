Zac Efron Gives 'High School Musical' Feels With Sneak Peek At 'The Greatest Showman'

Zac Efron has come a long way since his Disney Channel days, but he is giving fans major "High School Musical" nostalgia with his latest role!

The 30-year-old heartthrob posted incredible rehearsal footage from "The Greatest Showman" on his Facebook page Thursday — proving he still has his musical chops.

"'Ladies and Gents this is the moment you've waited for…' We danced our hearts out,” Zac captioned the video.