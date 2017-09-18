Zac Efron Races His Heart Out & It's All For The Kids!

Zac Efron spent his Sunday racing in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon to raise money and awareness for Children's Hospital Los Angeles!

Prior to the race, the "Neighbors" actor paid young patients a visit with his brother Dylan and they couldn't help but share the news on Instagram.

"I had an incredible visit @ChildrensLA pediatric cancer research program, they are at the forefront of groundbreaking research that saves the lives of kids diagnosed with cancer. Every dollar is so important-- join me in helping these amazing doctors, researchers and brave kids battling cancer," Zac wrote, captioning a cute shot of him and Dylan posing with a little girl.