Zoë Kravitz Addresses Those Drake Dating Rumors: 'He's A Cutie'

Zoë Kravitz is dialing in on her and Drake's "Hotline Bling."
The "Rough Night" star stopped by Thursday's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," and played it cool when a caller asked about her rumored dating history with the rapper.
"We hung out for a minute. But we're very good friends," Zoë admitted, but host Andy pressed for more.
"You hung out, like, mashed a little bit?" he questioned.
"We hung out a little bit," Zoë repeated, before turning the tables back on the host.
"You know, it's like how I hang out. I don't know how you hang out," she smiled.
Zoë and Drake were first linked back in 2013 after being spotted together at a Beyoncé concert. The hitmaker went on to have reported romances with Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, while Zoë has been dating "Nocturnal Animals" co-star Karl Glusman since last year.
Though she and Drake appear to have kept things platonic between them for some time, Andy offered his seal of approval.
"If I was hanging out with Drake, I know what I'd be doing with him," he laughed.
"He's a cutie," Zoë agreed.
The 28-year old also clarified another relationship from her past and addressed reuniting with Nicole Kidman for the first time since the Oscar winner was engaged to Zoë's rocker dad, Lenny Kravitz.
"She was always so, so nice to me. I hadn't seen her since I was, like, 13 years old. But she was always so, so sweet to me so it was nice to see her again," Zoë said of the Aussie A-lister, with whom she worked earlier this year in HBO's hit "Big Little Lies."
"She's also very professional, so it was not weird at all," Zoë added.
