ABC Reveals 2017-2018 Schedule: New 'Dancing' & 'Bachelor' Spin-Offs & 'Little Mermaid' Live Show

ABC has announced its 2017-2018 schedule, revealing the timeslots for fall, and announcing new specials, including one involving "The Little Mermaid."

"Fresh off the Boat" and "black-ish" are moving to Tuesdays, "American Housewife" is moving to Wednesdays and "Once Upon a Time" moves to Fridays, followed by the debut of "Marvel's Inhumans." Fans of "Shark Tank" will find it on Sunday nights this fall.

While it's part of the 2017-2018 date, no time slot was announced for "American Idol."

ABC announced a new "Bachelor" spin-off is on the way – "The Bachelor Winter Games" -- taking alums from previous "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" seasons. The show will "reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all – love," per ABC.

Also announced was a new "Dancing with the Stars" spin-off – "Dancing with the Stars Junior." The series will pair celeb kids and children of celebrities with pro junior ballroom dancers. It will debut in Spring 2018, ABC announced.

"The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live" is a two-hour special. Footage from the classic animated film will be combined with live musical performances, described as a "Live action/animation hybrid experience," ABC said. It will air on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

ABC also announced "Rolling Stone 50," a three-hour live special, looking back at the iconic brand, featuring live performances, short films, and more, airing Wednesday, Feb 7, 2018

Monday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Dancing with the Stars"
10 PM ET/PT: "The Good Doctor" (new show)

Tuesday:
8 PM ET/PT: "The Middle"
8:30 PM ET/PT: "Fresh Off the Boat"
9 PM ET/PT: "black-ish"
9:30 PM ET/PT: "The Mayor" (new show)
10 PM ET/PT: "The Gospel of Kevin" (new show)

Wednesday: 
8 PM ET/PT: "The Goldbergs"
8: 30 PM ET/PT: "Speechless"
9 PM ET/PT: "Modern Family"
9:30 PM ET/PT: "American Housewife"
10 PM ET/PT: "Designated Survivor"

Thursday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Grey's Anatomy"
9 PM ET/PT: "Scandal"
10 PM ET/PT: "How to Get Away with Murder"

Friday:
8 PM ET/PT: "Once Upon a Time"
9 PM ET/PT: "Marvel's Inhumans" (new show)
10 PM ET/PT: "20/20"

Sunday:
7 PM ET/PT: "America's Funniest Home Videos"
8 PM ET/PT: "To Tell The Truth"
9 PM ET/PT: "Shark Tank"
10 PM ET/PT: "Ten Days In The Valley" (new show)

