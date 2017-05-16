ABC Reveals 2017-2018 Schedule: New 'Dancing' & 'Bachelor' Spin-Offs & 'Little Mermaid' Live Show

ABC has announced its 2017-2018 schedule, revealing the timeslots for fall, and announcing new specials, including one involving "The Little Mermaid."

"Fresh off the Boat" and "black-ish" are moving to Tuesdays, "American Housewife" is moving to Wednesdays and "Once Upon a Time" moves to Fridays, followed by the debut of "Marvel's Inhumans." Fans of "Shark Tank" will find it on Sunday nights this fall.

While it's part of the 2017-2018 date, no time slot was announced for "American Idol."