Anna Faris Reveals Jennifer Lawrence Apologized For Cheating Rumors

Getty Images
Anna Faris revealed why Jennifer Lawrence apologized to her after starring in a movie with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt.
In Anna’s new memoir – "Unqualified" – the 40-year-old actress opened up about the insecurity she felt watching Chris bond with his "Passengers" co-star, Jennifer Lawrence.
"I didn't think it would bother me. I've been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard," she wrote.
Chris and Jennifer's "Passengers" friendship immediately fueled rumors that the two were having a secret affair. The onscreen couple seemed very close throughout the movie's press tour, and fans loved how they continuously pulled pranks on each other.
The "Mom" star confessed in her book that, "I'd always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure."
While the "Passengers" stars' relationship was strictly platonic, Anna shared that JLaw even apologized to her for all the rumors.
"Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong," she wrote. "She's awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool."
It must have been such a difficult time for Anna. "Unqualified" is available now.