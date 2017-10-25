Anna Faris Reveals Jennifer Lawrence Apologized For Cheating Rumors

Anna Faris revealed why Jennifer Lawrence apologized to her after starring in a movie with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt.

In Anna’s new memoir – "Unqualified" – the 40-year-old actress opened up about the insecurity she felt watching Chris bond with his "Passengers" co-star, Jennifer Lawrence.

"I didn't think it would bother me. I've been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard," she wrote.