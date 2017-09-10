'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne At California Ranch

Hooray for happy endings! "Bachelor" alum Britt Nilsson has reportedly tied the knot with beau Jeremy Byrne.

According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old former reality star and her groom said "I do" in front of 160 guests at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, Calif., on Saturday.

Britt kept the countdown to her and Jeremy's big day well-documented on social media, and shared pre-wedding excitement with her Instagram followers just one day before walking down the aisle.