'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne At California Ranch

Hooray for happy endings! "Bachelor" alum Britt Nilsson has reportedly tied the knot with beau Jeremy Byrne.
According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old former reality star and her groom said "I do" in front of 160 guests at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, Calif., on Saturday.
Britt kept the countdown to her and Jeremy's big day well-documented on social media, and shared pre-wedding excitement with her Instagram followers just one day before walking down the aisle.
"It is after midnight. Which means it's officially the 8th. Which means it's wedding eve!!!! Which means my heart is exploding with excitement!!!!!!!" she wrote early Friday morning, captioning a romantic sunset snap of her and Jeremy gazing at each other. "Wooooooo! Praise God! It's time!!!! I can't wait to marry you, Jeremy Joe!!!"
The mag reported that Britt wore an off-the-shoulder Matthew Christopher gown, but the bride also kept things more casual with unconventional footwear.
On Saturday, Britt shared an Instagram peek at a pair of white Converse high-tops bedazzled with pearls – apparently a handcrafted gift from a close pal.
"I have the best roomie everrr! Look at the shoes she made for me to wear today!!! @juliasobo you are a wizard!!!" she captioned.
Britt appeared on Season 19 of "The Bachelor" alongside eventual "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe. She and Jeremy announced their engagement back in May, less than four months before officially becoming husband and wife.
