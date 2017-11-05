Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump In Asian-Inspired Minidress

Behati Prinsloo is working those pregnancy curves!

The model mama, who is expecting her second child with husband, Adam Levine, showed off her baby bump on Saturday at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas.

Behati, 28, looked absolutely gorgeous in an Asian-inspired minidress with a high collar and short hemline. The green frock hugged her new curves and showed off her growing baby belly. She polished off the look with a set of sky-high heels, a sleek ponytail, and a cute clutch.