Beyoncé Sends Lady Gaga Get Well Gifts — See What She Sent!

Beyoncé is such a giver! Lady Gaga was forced to postpone her “Joanne” tour after revealing that she’s in constant chronic pain and is trying to learn to live with Fibromyalgia — and to make her feel better, Beyoncé came to the rescue with some seriously awesome gifts.

Mother Monster took to Instagram to show off the gifts from Queen Bey. The first gift was a sweatshirt from Ivy Park, Bey's activewear clothing line. Gaga shared the photo and captioned it, "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤"