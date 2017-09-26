Beyoncé Sends Lady Gaga Get Well Gifts — See What She Sent!

Beyoncé is such a giver! Lady Gaga was forced to postpone her “Joanne” tour after revealing that she’s in constant chronic pain and is trying to learn to live with Fibromyalgia — and to make her feel better, Beyoncé came to the rescue with some seriously awesome gifts.
Mother Monster took to Instagram to show off the gifts from Queen Bey. The first gift was a sweatshirt from Ivy Park, Bey's activewear clothing line. Gaga shared the photo and captioned it, "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤"
But the gifts didn't stop there! Beyonce also sent Gaga a large basket of roses and Gaga gushed about how much Beyonce has helped her throughout her career. "Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going,” Gaga shared beside the photo.
Fans of these two pop queens may remember that Gaga calls Beyoncé "Honey B" in their music video for "Telephone," which fans desperately want a sequel to.
We hope you get well soon, Gaga!
-- Kevin Zelman