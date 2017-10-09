Blue Ivy Looks Just Like Beyoncé When She Was A Kiddo – See The Pic!

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, otherwise known as Ms. Tina shared a picture of her daughter, Beyoncé, as a child and fans couldn’t help but notice that little Bey looks exactly like her daughter, Blue Ivy!



In the sweet snap, a young Beyoncé is getting her hair done. And Tina was quick to point out that Bey looks just like her own daughter, Blue Ivy.

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni,” Ms. Tina captioned the snap.