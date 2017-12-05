Camila Cabello Announces Debut Album & Reveals Stunning Artwork

Camila Cabello finally shares details on her hotly-anticipated solo project!

The 20-year-old "Havana" hit-maker announced on Instagram that her self-titled debut album will drop early next year, and revealed its sultry cover art on Tuesday.

Camila looks stunning in the pic – wearing a white and orange floral crop top with a matching skirt. Topped with hoop earrings and a messy updo, the Cuban native's look reflects the Latin-influence heard in her music.