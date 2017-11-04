Chris Pratt Shares First Instagram Pic Since Split With Anna Faris: See Who He Posed With!

Chris Pratt is back on Instagram and enjoying time with his son, Jack!

Chris, 38, shared his first Instagram pic since announcing the news of his split with wife, Anna Faris, on August 6. And it looks like things are going well for the "Jurassic World" star.

Chris posted a pic on Friday with his son, Jack, and his brother, Cully, flexing for the camera. The cute crew had just gone to see "Thor: Ragnarok" and clearly enjoyed the film.

"HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe," Chris captioned the snap.