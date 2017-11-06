'The Crown' Season 2 Trailer Is Here — And It’s Got Drama, Sex, Scandal and Intrigue!

It looks like Queen Elizabeth is under a lot of pressure this season on "The Crown."

Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth on the hit Netflix show, showed off another round of exceptional acting in the Season 2 trailer for "The Crown,” and this time she is facing pressure to become more appealing among her subjects while dealing with the indiscretions of her husband. In the dramatic trailer Queen Elizabeth is seen taking Prince Edward to task over his embarrassing antics while he is reeling from his lack of identity inside the royal walls. The trailer also shows off another side of Princess Margaret after her hopes of love were dashed last season. Margaret, played by Vanessa Kirby, is creating scandals of her own posing nude for a photographer and exploring life outside of the palace.

Meanwhile the political climate keeps getting worse in England and Queen Elizabeth has to stand up to some of her biggest critics. Does that sound like enough to get you psyched for the next season?

Check out the dramatic Season 2 trailer below.