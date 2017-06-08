The CW Announces Premiere Dates For 'Riverdale,' 'The Flash' & More

The CW has announced the fall premiere dates for its
2017-2018 roster of shows, including "Riverdale," "The
Flash," "Arrow," "Supernatural" and more.
"Supergirl" will be the first show back, returning for its third season on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new drama "Valor" at 9 PM ET/PT.
Tuesday, Oct. 10 sees the return of "The Flash" for Season 4, where we'll find out what's next after that speed force/Barry Allen cliffhanger, beginning at 8 PM ET/PT. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" premieres the same night at 9 PM ET/PT.
"Riverdale" makes its Season 2 debut on Oct. 11 at 8 PM ET/PT, where fans no doubt are hoping to find out the answer to whether Fred Andrews is dead, after being shot in Pop's Diner in the S1 finale. The CW's version of "Dynasty" debuts the same night at 9 PM ET/PT.
"Supernatural" returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by "Arrow" at 9 PM ET/PT.
And on Friday, Oct. 13, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" will return at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by "Jane the Virgin" at 9 PM ET/PT.
