The CW Announces Premiere Dates For 'Riverdale,' 'The Flash' & More

The CW has announced the fall premiere dates for its 2017-2018 roster of shows, including "Riverdale," "The Flash," "Arrow," "Supernatural" and more.



"Supergirl" will be the first show back, returning for its third season on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new drama "Valor" at 9 PM ET/PT.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 sees the return of "The Flash" for Season 4, where we'll find out what's next after that speed force/Barry Allen cliffhanger, beginning at 8 PM ET/PT. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" premieres the same night at 9 PM ET/PT.