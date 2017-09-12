Eric Trump Welcomes His First Child!

Donald Trump's family just got bigger!
Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, 33, and wife, Lara, have welcomed Eric “Luke” Trump into the world early this morning! The first-time dad posted a photo on Twitter announcing their new bundle of joy.
"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning,” he wrote.
The couple got married in 2014 at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and were thrilled to become parents. Lara is a former “Inside Edition” producer while Eric work with the Trump Organization.
Luke is President Trump’s ninth grandchild. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared, have three children and Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has five children.
Congratulations to the whole family.