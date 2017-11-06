'Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Camps Outside A Target: See Why!

It looks like Chip Gaines is going to be the first in line to get his hands on his new product line at Target!

The HGTV star shared a snap on Sunday where he’s camping out in a tent outside his local target. He captioned the hilarious pic, “Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target.”

While the hotly-anticipated line definitely has fans excited, we don’t see any other tents outside the target!