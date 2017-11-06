'Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Camps Outside A Target: See Why!

It looks like Chip Gaines is going to be the first in line to get his hands on his new product line at Target!
The HGTV star shared a snap on Sunday where he’s camping out in a tent outside his local target. He captioned the hilarious pic, “Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target.”
While the hotly-anticipated line definitely has fans excited, we don’t see any other tents outside the target!
Chip and Jo’s new product lines comes just a short couple of weeks after they announced they would be ending “Fixer Upper” after their upcoming season in order to focus on their family. The duo told Access Hollywood in a statement in October.
"Chip and Jo's decision to leave Fixer Upper is truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses. It is not based on concerns for their family's safety or anything else people might read. They were very open and honest about their reasoning behind this decision when they first shared the announcement," their rep shared.
Hopefully we have some more Chip and Jo projects to look forward to in the future.