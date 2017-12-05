Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Share Their Sexy Pregnancy Photos – See The Pics!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their first child, a baby girl, any week now, and to commemorate the special occasion they are sharing some sweet maternity photos!
Tyler posted a black and white photo on his Instagram account on Saturday — and it's definitely sexy! In the snap, he and his wife are both topless and rocking jeans. Hayley, is covering up while her hubby cradles her growing baby bump. Tyler captioned the photo, "Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel."
Back in August, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. The duo also revealed at the time that while they first thought they had a baby boy on the way, in fact, they were expecting a a baby girl.
Tyler took to Instagram to let his followers in on their funny mistake.
"Gods got no jokes ......After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl," the country star explains. "Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl"
We can't wait to meet their little girl!
