Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Share Their Sexy Pregnancy Photos – See The Pics!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their first child, a baby girl, any week now, and to commemorate the special occasion they are sharing some sweet maternity photos!

Tyler posted a black and white photo on his Instagram account on Saturday — and it's definitely sexy! In the snap, he and his wife are both topless and rocking jeans. Hayley, is covering up while her hubby cradles her growing baby bump. Tyler captioned the photo, "Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel."