Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling's Son Dies Hours After Network Announces Bolling's Exit

The son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling has died, just hours after Fox announced that Bolling was leaving the network.

Bolling said in a tweet on Saturday that he and his wife, Adrienne, were devastated by the loss of their son, Eric Chase Bolling. A sophomore at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Eric Chase Bolling died Friday night.

Eric Bolling said the cause of his son's death is under investigation but that authorities told him there was "no sign of self harm at this point" and that an autopsy was planned next week.